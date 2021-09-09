PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cameco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

