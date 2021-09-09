PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $44,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AES stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

