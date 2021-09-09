Polkamarkets (POLK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $995,199.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $995,199.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044036 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

