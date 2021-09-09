PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $222.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $222.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.69 or 0.07442074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.01429878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00390807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00127375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00567308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.25 or 0.00564442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00339655 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,690,833 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.