Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,033 shares of company stock worth $2,634,005. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.