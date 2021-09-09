Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Down 3%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 32,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

About Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

