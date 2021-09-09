Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 7,868 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

PRMW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 398,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

