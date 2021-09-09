Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 130,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

