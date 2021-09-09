Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Survey

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.79 $6.47 billion $2.68 28.15

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Private Bancorp of America and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Private Bancorp of America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

