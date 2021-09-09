PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the period. PROG makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.96% of PROG worth $94,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PRG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 2,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

