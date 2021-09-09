Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PRGS stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.