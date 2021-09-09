Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Increased to $27.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MLNK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.