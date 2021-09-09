Propy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $567,271.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded up 153.4% against the dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $567,271.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.