ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

