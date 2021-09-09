Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 365.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Corning by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Insiders sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.