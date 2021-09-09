Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

