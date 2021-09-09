Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.