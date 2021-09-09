Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

