PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declares Dividend of $0.97

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $22.22 on Thursday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
