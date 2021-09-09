PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Declares Dividend of $0.97

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9738 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $22.22 on Thursday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

