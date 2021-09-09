Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Raised to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $33.11 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

