Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.