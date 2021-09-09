Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.44 ($128.75).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €104.10 ($122.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.99. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.