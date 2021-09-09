Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $4,360,291.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QTWO opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

