Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for PetIQ, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,470 shares of company stock worth $2,060,474. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 135.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

