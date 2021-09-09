Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 279 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

