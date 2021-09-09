Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

EMN opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

