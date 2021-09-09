Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $245,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

