Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $254.72 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,373 shares of company stock worth $168,172,692. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

