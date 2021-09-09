Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

