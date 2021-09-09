QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $142.71. 26,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.