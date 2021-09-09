Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

QLYS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

