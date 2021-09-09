Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
QLYS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
