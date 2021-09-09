Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355,046 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.38% of Quanta Services worth $174,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,710. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

