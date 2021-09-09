Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $18,441.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.