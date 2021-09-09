Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,741 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $253.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

