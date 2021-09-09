Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.62 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.