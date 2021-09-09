Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

