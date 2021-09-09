Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

