Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 18 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $882.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $829.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

