Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Raised by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

DGX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $158.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

