Quixant (LON:QXT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.22

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.22 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 29,198 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Quixant alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84.

In other news, insider Francis Small acquired 30,000 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.