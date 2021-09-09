Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Up 9.3%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) shares traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 30,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the average session volume of 4,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

