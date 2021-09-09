Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

