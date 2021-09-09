Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $355,342.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $355,342.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00133727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00192701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.43 or 0.07397392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.62 or 0.99841776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00773222 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

