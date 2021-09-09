Rari Governance Token (RGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.74 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $16.30 or 0.00035205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $142.74 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00730842 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

