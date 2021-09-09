Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,095 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTLR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

