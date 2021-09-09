Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

