Raymond James Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, September 21st (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $137.17 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

