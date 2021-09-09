RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $4.11 on Thursday, reaching $220.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $204.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

