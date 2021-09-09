Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 218.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $39,377,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

