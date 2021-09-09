REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,633 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.77.

REE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

