Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,196 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.63.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

